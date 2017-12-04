World

Rahul Gandhi set to be opposition Congress party chief

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 01:08 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

NEW DELHI

Rahul Gandhi, the scion of India's Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, has submitted nomination papers to succeed his mother as president of the main opposition Congress party that governed the country for decades.

Without a serious rival for the top party post, the 47-year-old Gandhi is set to be elected later this month.

He faces a challenging task of reinvigorating his party, which was ousted from power by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh announced Gandhi's nomination on Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rahul Gandhi's mother, Sonia Gandhi, led the party for 19 years. She has had past health problems but the party has long kept a veil over her personal health.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub 1:21

The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

View More Video