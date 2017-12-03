Rain slows in Albania but agricultural land still underwater

A view of a flooded area at Ferras village at Vlora district, 120 kilometers 75 miles) southwest of the capital Tirana, after non-stop rain caused Vjosa riverbanks to burst in the south of the country, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. At least one person has died in the last three days of heavy rainfall that has flooded many parts of Albania, temporarily paralyzing its ports and suspending flights from its only international airport.