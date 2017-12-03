A view of a flooded area at Ferras village at Vlora district, 120 kilometers
A view of a flooded area at Ferras village at Vlora district, 120 kilometers 75 miles) southwest of the capital Tirana, after non-stop rain caused Vjosa riverbanks to burst in the south of the country, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. At least one person has died in the last three days of heavy rainfall that has flooded many parts of Albania, temporarily paralyzing its ports and suspending flights from its only international airport.

World

Rain slows in Albania but agricultural land still underwater

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 09:50 AM

TIRANA, Albania

Albanian authorities say that despite less rainfall and lower river levels, thousands of homes and scores of schools have been damaged, and agricultural land is still submerged.

The government said Sunday that 600 families were evacuated Saturday in two southwestern districts.

More than 3,000 homes, 56 schools and 16,000 hectares (40,000 acres) of agricultural land have been flooded. Many roads and 28 bridges have been damaged.

Authorities have started calculating the damage to consider financial compensation.

At least one person has died in the last several days of heavy rainfall that has flooded many parts of Albania. Ports and the only international airport were temporarily closed for part of the weekend.

Schools were closed Friday and the Education Ministry will make a decision soon about Monday's classes.

