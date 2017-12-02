World

13 killed in suicide bombing at northeastern Nigeria market

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BIU, Nigeria

Authorities in northeastern Nigeria say at least 13 people are dead after two female suicide bombers attacked a market.

Mohammed Maliya, who is part of the rescue effort in the town of Biu, says the victims were killed when one of the women detonated her explosives at a food distribution point run by a non-governmental organization.

She appeared relaxed and was eating a banana while waiting in line with others, Maliya says.

The other bomber killed only herself but wounded a number of people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Saturday's attack took place about 185 kilometers (115 miles) from Maiduguri city, where the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram was formed.

The group has increasingly used women and children to carry out attacks. Many of them are kidnapped and indoctrinated in extremism.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub 1:21

The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

View More Video