Police close the streets around a Christmas market after a suspicious object was found in Potsdam, eastern Germany, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.
Police close the streets around a Christmas market after a suspicious object was found in Potsdam, eastern Germany, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. dpa via AP Julian Staehle
Police close the streets around a Christmas market after a suspicious object was found in Potsdam, eastern Germany, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. dpa via AP Julian Staehle

World

German Christmas market 'unlikely' the target in bomb scare

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 07:08 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

German police said Saturday it appeared doubtful that a suspicious package containing nails that led to a bomb scare in a city near Berlin was targeted at a Christmas market.

The package was delivered Friday to a pharmacy on the same street as the market in downtown Potsdam. Officers destroyed the suspicious package, which contained nails and an unidentified powder, in a controlled explosion. Police said the package didn't appear to be a viable device.

"According to evidence so far, our investigators think it is rather unlikely that the Christmas market was the target," Potsdam police tweeted, adding they are continuing the search for the sender of the package.

They didn't release any further details.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The popular market reopened Saturday morning with increased police presence. Visitors strolled past the stands, which offered hot mulled wine, roasted nuts and grilled sausages and didn't seem to be bothered by the previous day's scare.

Christmas markets are extremely popular in Germany and have increased security this year following the deadly truck attack at a market in downtown Berlin last December.

In that case, a Tunisian man hijacked a truck and drove it into a crowded market, killing 12 people in an attack that was later claimed by the Islamic State group. The suspect, Anis Amri, fled to Italy after the Dec. 19 attack and died in a shootout with police near Milan on Dec. 23, 2016.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub 1:21

The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

View More Video