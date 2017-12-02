World

Turkish academic on 269-day hunger strike released from jail

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 03:57 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ISTANBUL

A Turkish academic on hunger strike for nearly nine months to protest her dismissal after last year's failed coup has been released from jail.

An emaciated Nuriye Gulmen was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for "membership in an armed terror group," referring to a left-wing militant group, according to Turkey's official news agency.

But a court granted her conditional release and she was freed late Friday from a hospital where she was in custody.

Semih Ozakca, a hunger-striking teacher who was released from prison at an earlier hearing, was acquitted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

They are among more than 100,000 civil servants dismissed under the state of emergency declared in Turkey after last year's coup attempt.

The two said they would continue their hunger strike until they are reinstated.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub 1:21

The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

View More Video