World

Severe cyclone kills 8 in southern India

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 02:10 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

NEW DELHI

A severe cyclone over the southeast Arabian Sea has triggered heavy rains and strong winds, damaging hundreds of huts, power lines and trees in southern India. At least eight people have been killed in Tamil Nadu and Kerala states since Friday.

Officials say more than 1,000 people have taken shelter in relief centers in Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts in Tamil Nadu state.

The India Meteorological Department says heavy rains and strong winds are lashing Lakshasweep, a group of 36 islands, on Saturday.

Krishan Kumar, a relief agency spokesman, says the casualties were mainly caused by falling trees and power lines.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cyclone is likely to intensify with gusts of up to 175 kilometers (110 miles) per hour then weaken after recurving in the Arabian Sea.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub 1:21

The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

View More Video