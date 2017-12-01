World

Romania's national day sees tensions over justice laws

BUCHAREST, Romania

Thousands of Romanian troops have staged a military parade to celebrate Romania's national day, but key politicians didn't attend, signaling tensions over controversial plans to revamp the justice system.

President Klaus Iohannis watched the military parade at Bucharest's Triumphal Arch, joined by the prime minister. But the leaders of the ruling left-wing coalition, Liviu Dragnea and Calin Popescu Tariceanu, didn't show up Friday.

Dragnea and Tariceanu, who are subjects of corruption-related prosecutions, have faced recent protests over proposals to restructure the justice system, which critics say will make it harder to crack down on high-level corruption. They say the proposals will make the justice system more independent.

This week the U.S. State Department called on Parliament to reject laws that would weaken the anti-corruption fight.

Anti-government protests are also scheduled.

