World

EU negotiator hopes for deal on Brexit bill before summit

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 03:39 AM

BERLIN

The European Union's chief negotiator in talks over Britain's withdrawal from the bloc says he hopes to reach a deal on a financial settlement before an EU summit in mid-December.

But Michel Barnier dismissed as rumors reports Tuesday that both sides had tentatively agreed on a British payment of roughly around 50 billion euros.

Barnier told an audience Wednesday at an event in Berlin when EU leaders meet Dec. 14-15, "I hope I can report to the European Council that in the meantime we have been able to negotiate that deal."

He said that reaching such an agreement with London would mean "we have reached a very important step in our relationship."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The British government insists negotiations over the bill are still underway and no amount has been agreed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub 1:21

The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

View More Video