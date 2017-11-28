World

Romania: coastguard rescues 60 migrants on ship in Black Sea

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 04:14 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania

Romania's coastguard says it has rescued 60 migrants aboard a Turkish ship on the Black Sea that sent out a distress signal.

A statement said the ship was detected some 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the Black Sea cost early Tuesday after asking Romanian authorities and a commercial ship in the area for help.

The coastguard dispatched two ships to the area and escorted the vessel toward the Black Sea port of Constanta.

It said the migrants would be identified and given medical treatment if necessary. There was no immediate information about the ship's crew or the nationalities of the migrants.

Border police will investigate the incident.

Migration to Romania has increased this year as other routes into Europe have closed.

