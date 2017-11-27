Unknown attackers smash windows in Warsaw's Muslim center

Warsaw police said they were searching for attackers who smashed windows at the city's Muslim cultural center.
Police were notified early Monday that about a dozen windows were shattered overnight at the center, which opened in 2015 and includes a mosque, a meeting center, a shop and a restaurant. No one was hurt.
Warsaw police spokesman Mariusz Mrozek said security footage was being reviewed to help identify the culprits, and appealed for people who might have any information about the attack to come forward. Muslim community leaders will hold a news conference later Monday.
Warsaw's Muslim community has a few thousand members.
Never miss a local story.
Acts of hatred and xenophobia are being reported more frequently in Poland since the Law and Justice party came to power two years ago. The government promotes Catholicism and refuses to take in non-Christian refugees as part of an EU relocation plan, citing security concerns.
In a separate incident, prosecutors have opened an investigation into a brief demonstration Saturday by a handful of right-wing radicals in the southern city of Katowice. They hung pictures of six European Parliament lawmakers from Poland who have supported a resolution condemning the government on symbolic gallows.
Prime Minister Beata Szydlo condemned this "act of aggression and intolerance" and assured that the lawmakers are safe in Poland.
Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Glinski said the demonstration was "unwise and did not serve Polish democracy well."
Comments