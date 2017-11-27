Myanmar adds additional charge against 2 foreign journalists

Malaysian journalist Mok Choy Lin, centre right and Singaporean journalist Lau Hon Meng, centre left, leave after their trial at a court in Naypyitaw, Myanmar Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. The two journalists who have been sentenced to two months in prison for illegally flying a drone over parliament were back in court Monday along with their interpreter Aung Naing Soe and driver to await a decision for a separate charge of allegedly importing the drone. Aung Shine Oo AP Photo