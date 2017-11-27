A woman casts her vote during the general elections at a polling station at Buenos Aires neighborhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a conservative U.S. ally, tries to win a second term on Sunday despite opposition claims that his re-election is an unconstitutional power grab.
A woman casts her vote during the general elections at a polling station at Buenos Aires neighborhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a conservative U.S. ally, tries to win a second term on Sunday despite opposition claims that his re-election is an unconstitutional power grab. Moises Castillo AP Photo
World

Challenger ahead in counting of Honduras presidential vote

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 04:01 AM

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras

Early results from Honduras' presidential election show leftist challenger Salvador Nasralla with a lead over incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

David Matamoros, president of the electoral court, said early Monday that, with 57 percent of the vote counted, Nasralla is polling 45.7 percent of the vote, to Hernandez' 40.2 percent.

The late hour for the announcement of the votes had suggested a close vote between Hernandez, a conservative, U.S. ally, and Nasralla, the candidate of the leftist Alliance of Opposition Against Dictatorship. Both men had claimed victory.

Turnout appeared to be heavy across the country Sunday, with relatively minor irregularities reported.

