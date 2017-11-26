World

6 injured after car hits pedestrians in German town

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 06:16 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

Police say an apparently intoxicated man has driven a car into pedestrians in northern Germany, injuring six people.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in the port town of Cuxhaven, west of Hamburg. Police say the 29-year-old driver, a man from Cuxhaven, was taken in for questioning after four people were seriously hurt and another two slightly injured.

They said in a statement that the cause was unclear though there were indications the man may have deliberately hit the pedestrians. They didn't elaborate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub 1:21

The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

View More Video