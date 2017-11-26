Iran airs more allegations against detained British woman

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe who is detained in Iran, during a public demonstration to the Shia Islamic Centre of England in north London, calling for her release from prison, Saturday Nov. 25, 2017. Mother of young child Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Iran since April 2016, accused of spying which she denies. PA via AP Jonathan Brady