French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech as French Junior Minister for Gender Equality Marlene Schiappa, left, listens, during a ceremony marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech as French Junior Minister for Gender Equality Marlene Schiappa, left, listens, during a ceremony marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech as French Junior Minister for Gender Equality Marlene Schiappa, left, listens, during a ceremony marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

World

The Latest: Hundreds march in Turkey for women's rights

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 11:11 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PARIS

The Latest on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (all times local):

5 p.m.

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in Turkey for women's rights to mark a day on violence against women and girls.

Turkish police have told the group the march wouldn't be allowed. Despite the ban, the march has started on Istanbul's main pedestrian avenue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The protesters, mostly women, shouted chants including "We won't be silent" and "we aren't afraid." Small demonstrations took place in several Turkish cities.

Violence against women is one of the most "widespread, persistent and devastating" rights violations across the world, according to the United Nations.

Monitoring group FemicideMap reports at least 1,915 women were killed in Turkey in the past seven years. The perpetrator was a victim's husband or boyfriend in 995 cases.

___

2:40 p.m.

President Emmanuel Macron has announced an initiative to address violence and harassment against women in France, with plans aimed at erasing the sense of shame that breeds silence among victims and changing France's sexist culture.

In a speech on Saturday marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Macron laid out a plan to encourage women to take action, strengthen laws against offenders and educating citizens on the issue — starting from nursery school.

He said that 123 women died of violence against them in France last year. Holding a moment of silence for them, he said: "It is time for shame to change camps."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub 1:21

The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

View More Video