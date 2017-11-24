That extra cup of coffee can help you live longer, research shows

More Videos 1:50 Here's where some of the area's roads got their names Pause 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:18 How Carolina Forest could become a city 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 6:39 Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes reacts to election results 6:04 WATCH: Brenda Bethune delivers victory speech after defeating John Rhodes in runoff election 1:27 Brendon Barber, Georgetown native to be city's first black mayor. 2:04 Brenda Bethune defeats John Rhodes in runoff election to become new Myrtle Beach mayor 1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 3:33 How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Coffee may help slow effects of aging Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed. Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed. Meta Viers/McClatchy Cleveland Clinic

Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed. Meta Viers/McClatchy Cleveland Clinic