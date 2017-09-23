DELETES NUMBER OF PEOPLE - North Koreans gather at Kim Il Sung Square to attend a mass rally against America on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, a day after the country's leader issued a rare statement attacking Donald Trump. The sign on the left reads "decisive revenge" and the sign on the right reads "death to the American imperialists."
World

North Korea stages anti-US rally in battle with Trump

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 11:22 PM

PYONGYANG, North Korea

North Korea has held a large anti-U.S. rally in its capital city, backing its leader Kim Jong Un as he exchanges insult-laden threats with President Donald Trump.

A huge crowd gathered in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Saturday. They listened to speeches from senior officials excoriating the United States and its president.

A parade of marchers carried signs with slogans such as "decisive revenge" and "death to the American imperialists."

The rally capped two days of response to a combative speech by Trump at the U.N. earlier in the week. The U.S. president mocked Kim as a "Rocket Man" on a "suicide mission," and said that the U.S. "will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea" if forced to defend itself or its allies.

