How do you like your marriage equality debate? With pineapple or without?

“It’s OK to say ‘NO,’” read the billboard affixed to the pizza shop, bought by Coalition for Marriage, an Australian group seeking to limit the definition of marriage to couples consisting of one man and one woman.
Wiseguise Pizza’s general manager feared it could lead to a downturn in business, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. But instead of placing an angry phone call or writing a strongly worded letter, his staffers got out the paint rollers and framed the debate over whether to allow same sex marriage in that country in a totally different light.
When espousing an opinion for either side could have had a similar negative effect on business, as Australians have until November to vote through the mail on whether national law should be changed to allow same-sex marriage, the staff at Wiseguise chose to start a different debate altogether.
Are you for or against pineapple as a legitimate pizza topping? Wiseguise wants you to know, it’s OK to say “No.”
For the record, though Wiseguise called out pineapple specifically, it’s not taking one side or the other on either looming debate. Pineapple is available on the shop’s Waikiki pizza; it’s not discriminating.
Stop pineapple shaming!!!!!— Regina (@ReginaActually) September 22, 2017
The left may view the cheeky act as a win for their side, one in defiance of the anti-gay-rights agenda in Australia, but even pineapple lovers are on board with the reframing of the contentious debate.
This happened in #Launceston yesterday - #pizza shop paints their wall, adding a message for customers #SSM2017 @abcnews pic.twitter.com/Fyn0wkVLXy— Fred Hooper (@freddyhoop) September 21, 2017
Love the sign. However, I vehemently disagree with the notion that pineapple on pizza is acceptable.— Liam Jeffries (@ljeff1000) September 22, 2017
I love pineapple pizza, but I love equality and a good snark even more. #LoveIsLove #Australia #TeamPineapple ️ https://t.co/ZGQ6FPKArH— MixedUpMixerMan (@MixedUpMixerMan) September 22, 2017
