Neighbors caught a ‘weird barbecue’ smell. It was a couple burning their nanny’s body, police say

One family thought their neighbors were holding a “weird barbecue” based on the smell. Others wondered if the flames were coming from a garden fire.
“I saw plumes of smoke coming from the garden—lots of smoke, not much flames—but just thought it was a garden fire,” Sunny Patel, who works nearby, told The Telegraph.
A large fire and “foul-smelling smoke” were visible from a south London backyard on Wednesday, drawing the attention of parents just as they were walking their children home from school. But no one had any clue what the fire—or the odd smell accompanying it—might be.
When London police finally arrived, they say they discovered something much more alarming than a barbecue or a garden fire: They found a badly charred body in the backyard garden of a couple’s $1.2 million home, the body so severely burned that authorities couldn’t immediately establish the age or gender of the victim, according to The Guardian.
Police have arrested Sabrina Kouider, 34, and Ouissem Medouni, 40, and charged each with murder for the incident in their backyard, The Guardian reports. Kouider is a French-Algerian designer and makeup artist, according to the New York Post, and Medouni is French-Algerian as well.
The body, according to The Telegraph, is that of their 21-year-old “au pair” Sophie Lionnet, who took care of the woman’s two children.
Lionnet is from northeast France, but had been living in England for more than a year to learn English.
Neighbors said that no one had seen the nanny in weeks.
“I have not seen the nanny since late August. She used to come in with the kids twice a day to buy them sweets,” Patel told The Telegraph. “She looked about 13 but was actually in her early 20s. A very polite, pleasant girl. She was French. The family was also French. The nanny has lived here for at least 20 months, she was here last Christmas.”
Kouider’s children, 3 and 6 years old, are the product of a previous relationship with Mark Walton, a former member of an Irish boy-band called Boyzone, according to The Guardian.
