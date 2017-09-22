A door of a house, collapsed by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, stands in San Gregorio Atlapulco, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Mexican officials are promising to keep up the search for survivors as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day following Tuesday's major earthquake that devastated Mexico City and nearby states.
A door of a house, collapsed by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, stands in San Gregorio Atlapulco, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Mexican officials are promising to keep up the search for survivors as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day following Tuesday's major earthquake that devastated Mexico City and nearby states. Moises Castillo AP Photo

World

In Mexico quake, villages on edge of capital feel forgotten

The Associated Press

September 22, 2017 9:16 PM

SAN GREGORIO ATLAPULCO, Mexico

Inhabitants of the villages that dot the largely rural southern edge of Mexico City say they feel abandoned, as aid and rescue workers focus on the 38 buildings that collapsed nearer the city's downtown district.

Jaime Perez was pulled from the rubble of the Sept. 19 quake that destroyed his house, but he hasn't received any aid yet. Perez is the local historian of the village of San Gregorio Atlapulco.

Downtown aid stations are overflowing with food, drinks and air volunteers, but the poorer southern villages like San Gregorio Atlapulco have largely been left to themselves. Neighbors rescued Perez and his wife from the rubble. He still has a bandage on his arm. He now has nowhere to live.

Authorities say about 121 of the villages houses were severely damaged.

