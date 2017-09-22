The Latest: 8 foreigners among the quake dead in Mexico City

The Latest on Mexico's major earthquake (all times local):
9:45 p.m.
The morgue service in Mexico City is reporting that eight foreigners are among the city's 155 dead in Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake.
The city's justice tribunal said Friday the dead include four Taiwanese women. One of the buildings that collapsed in the quake housed a business listed as Asia Jenny Importaciones, S.A. de C.V. A South Korean man was also confirmed dead.
A Panamanian woman died, as did one man from Spain and one from Argentina.
Some of the areas hardest hit by building collapses included part of the city's near-west side that are favored by foreigners.
One woman's body that has yet to be identified remained at the morgue.
___
8:05 p.m.
The frustrated urge among volunteers to help — even though they no longer have much to offer after professional rescuers took over following Mexico's 7.1-magnitude quake — came to a head on Friday.
For days, the family of Laura Ramos had gathered outside the apartment building where Ramos lived, and whose ground floor pancaked in Tuesday's quake. The family wanted rescuers to enter, but authorities deemed it too dangerous; the building was leaning and could fall down at any moment.
So finally, the family approved efforts to dismantle the building to reach what would probably be Ramos' body.
But someone, unknown to the family, had filed a court injunction to block the controlled demolition. There has been a strong and vocal movement against the use of heavy machinery, for fears it could kill any survivors. But in this case, the family wanted the demolition to go forward.
On Friday, Ramos' daughter published an emotional appeal asking for the injunction to be withdrawn.
Interior Secretary Miguel Angel Osorio Chong reposted the video, saying "giving out false information has consequences. Here is one example of how it is blocking a recovery effort."
___
7:40 p.m.
Inhabitants of the villages that dot the largely rural southern edge of Mexico City say they feel abandoned, as aid and rescue workers focused on the 38 buildings that collapsed nearer the city's downtown district.
Jaime Perez, the local historian of the village of San Gregorio Atlapulco, was pulled from the rubble of the Sept. 19 quake that destroyed his house, but he hasn't received any aid yet.
Downtown aid stations are overflowing with food, drinks and air volunteers, but the poorer southern villages have largely been left to themselves. Neighbors rescued Perez and his wife from the rubble of his house, and he still wears a bandage on his arm. He now has nowhere to live. Authorities say about 121 of the villages houses were severely damaged.
"It is unfortunate that the Condesa and other neighborhoods with rich people and tourists get the aid. We are a village, and we need a lot of aid," Perez said.
___
7:30 p.m.
In Mexico City, Jorge Daniel Huitzil and Erika Castillo Aparicio are spending their first night as husband and wife sleeping beneath a tarp in a makeshift quake shelter.
They had plans to tie the knot this week in a civil ceremony followed by a church service and a reception. But Tuesday's deadly magnitude-7.1 earthquake turned their world upside down.
Their apartment building was damaged so severely that it's too dangerous to live there, and the young couple wanted to postpone the nuptials. But then they learned they would lose their slot at city hall — and the 1,019 pesos (about $60) they had paid to reserve it.
A beaming Huitzil said Friday, bride at his side: "We were not able to cancel it, so we had our wedding today."
___
4:10 p.m.
Mexico's navy says it has rescued 115 people alive from the rubble of buildings in Mexico City that collapsed due to Tuesday's deadly quake.
The navy also says in a statement that it has recovered 88 bodies.
About 1,300 navy personnel are taking part in rescue efforts in various parts of the Mexican capital, alongside other brigades including police, Red Cross workers and civilian volunteers.
Authorities raised the death toll to 293 on Friday.
___
3:15 p.m.
Mexican authorities have raised the death toll from Tuesday's earthquake to 293, with more than half the fatalities in the capital.
National Civil Protection chief Luis Felipe Puente says there are 155 dead in Mexico City.
In a tweet Friday, Puente said the tolls remain unchanged elsewhere with 73 in Morelos, 45 in Puebla, 13 in Mexico state, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.
___
10:15 a.m.
Cristal Estrada is pacing back and forth with a blanket wrapped around her near the tent where she spent the night on the street in Mexico City's Roma Norte neighborhood.
She is worried about her brother Martin, a 31-year-old accountant, who is believed to be in the remains of a seven-story office building across the street that collapsed in Tuesday's earthquake.
Estrada says she's frustrated that she can't do anything herself to help remove the rubble. Rescuers continue to say there's life in the wrecked building, but there's no telling whether that includes her brother.
Estrada worries that "they do not have much time in there."
Officials say scores of people have been rescued alive from collapse buildings, but at least 286 are known to be dead.
___
8:35 a.m.
Rescue efforts were suspended overnight at a quake-collapsed seven-story building in Mexico City's Roma Norte neighborhood as rain drenched the area and destabilized the pile of rubble.
Workers were eager to restart under overcast but dry conditions as soon as experts confirm it's safe to do so.
Jose Gutierrez is a relative of someone believed to be in the wreckage of the building, and also a civil engineer.
He gathered other families of the missing amid an ad-hoc campsite of tents, tarps and plastic chairs on Friday to let them know what was going on.
A list of 46 names of missing people was attached to a nearby lamppost.
Gutierrez's voice broke with emotion as he spoke: "My family is there. I want them to get out, so ... we go onward."
Rescuers from countries including the United States, Israel, Japan and Panama were at the site.
___
7:55 a.m.
Mexican authorities have raised the death toll from Tuesday's earthquake to 286, with more than half of them in the capital.
National Civil Protection chief Luis Felipe Puente says 148 people are confirmed dead in Mexico City.
He reports in a tweet sent Friday that there were also 73 deaths in the state of Morelos, 45 in Puebla, 13 in Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.
