A thief crashed into a lake, swam across and dodged interstate traffic to get away, police say

By Jared Gilmour

September 21, 2017 10:42 PM

UPDATED September 21, 2017 10:43 PM

A suspect in a Home Depot theft in Louisiana went to extreme lengths to flee police on Tuesday night — leading police on a chase, crashing his pickup truck into a lake, swimming across the body of water and then running across Interstate 10 to get away, police say.

Police believe they know who the suspect is, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, and he is not believed to be armed or dangerous. They have been looking for him since he got away on Tuesday.

“Be on the lookout for a white male, skinny, 6 foot, long sleeve grey shirt, grey shorts, and no shoes,” police said. “He's probably shirtless by now.”

The Slidell, La. police department wrote on Facebook that it will release the name of the suspect when authorities are more certain of his identity.

Police think the man is part of a large theft ring that may have stolen as much as $250,000, including from the Home Depot location that the suspect fled, according to WGNO.

Slidell police posted a photo of the suspect on Facebook, along with a picture of the truck they say he crashed into the lake.

Before fleeing the store and leading police on a chase, police say the suspect assaulted a security guard at the store, Times-Picayune reports.

