A protester displays a placard during a rally outside the Lower House as lawmakers gather for a special joint session on the possible extension of martial law in the southern Philippines, Saturday, July 22, 2017 in Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. Martial Law was declared by President Duterte last May 23 for 60 days following the siege by Muslim militants of Marawi city which is now on its second month.
A protester displays a placard during a rally outside the Lower House as lawmakers gather for a special joint session on the possible extension of martial law in the southern Philippines, Saturday, July 22, 2017 in Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. Martial Law was declared by President Duterte last May 23 for 60 days following the siege by Muslim militants of Marawi city which is now on its second month. Bullit Marquez AP Photo
A protester displays a placard during a rally outside the Lower House as lawmakers gather for a special joint session on the possible extension of martial law in the southern Philippines, Saturday, July 22, 2017 in Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. Martial Law was declared by President Duterte last May 23 for 60 days following the siege by Muslim militants of Marawi city which is now on its second month. Bullit Marquez AP Photo

World

July 22, 2017 6:28 AM

Philippine Congress extends martial law in south amid siege

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

The Philippine Congress has overwhelmingly approved the president's appeal for martial law in the country's south to be extended to the end of the year, in a boost to a massive offensive aimed at quelling a two-month siege by Islamic State group-linked militants.

House of Representatives Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez announced that senators and House members voted 261-18 in favor of granting President Rodrigo Duterte's request in a special joint session Saturday.

The military chief of staff warned during the session that aside from the siege in Marawi, extremists can stage similar attacks in other southern cities.

Since the Marawi fighting began on May 23, at least 428 militants, 105 soldiers and policemen, and 45 civilians have been killed. Half a million residents have been displaced.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub 1:21

The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

View More Video