A juror in a terrorism trial was dismissed — for asking if an officer was single

In a high-stakes, highly complext terrorism trial in London, a jury member has been kicked out of court for repeatedly asking a court usher if a police officer involved in the case was dating anyone, according to British media reports.
According to BBC News, Naweed Ali, Khobaib Hussain, Mohibur Rahman, and Tahir Aziz are accused of plotting to commit a terrorist attack on British soil, utilizing a pipe bomb discovered in one of their cars, according to police.
The men, however, say they were set up by police officers who planted evidence against them, including the bomb, per The Times.
In Old Bailey, London, the trail of the four men has lasted four months, according to the Guardian, and has already generated sordid national headlines.
But on Monday, as the case began wrapping up and the judge overseeing it, Justice Globe, prepared to give the jury its final instructions before deliberations, things got sidetracked, as the judge revealed that a reporter from the Guardian had overheard a conversation that led to an inquiry about the jury.
According to Globe, multiple jurors admitted to finding one of the witnesses in the case, police detective Ryan Chambers, physically attractive, and one even went so far as to ask the court usher to find out if he was single, per BBC News.
In comments directed at the jury, Globe scolded members for failing to report on their colleague’s behavior sooner, according to the Guardian.
“To put it mildly, I am disappointed that I was not given that information,” Globe said. “I’ve had to ask myself whether it isn’t so important that I shouldn’t allow you as a group to continue considering this case.”
In the end, however, while the juror who “jokingly asked” several times if Chambers was single was dismissed from the case, the rest of the jurors, including one who admitted to finding Chamber attractive, were permitted to stay.
Researchers have long shown that juries are often swayed by a defendant’s physicaly attractiveness, with one Cornell study estimating that less attractive defendents received an average of 22 more months on their sentences. Conversely, the study found that more attractive plaintiffs received higher monetary rewards.
