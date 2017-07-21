IS galvanized in Asia by Philippine city siege, report says

FILE - In this Friday, June 9, 2017, file photo, debris fly as Philippine Air Force fighter jets bomb suspected locations of Muslim militants as fighting continues in Marawi city, southern Philippines, Friday, June 9, 2017. The attack by Islamic State group-affiliated militants on a Philippine city has galvanized its Southeast Asian supporters and spells trouble for the region, a top terrorism researcher, said, as the occupation of Marawi nears two months despite a sustained military counterattack. Aaron Favila, File AP Photo