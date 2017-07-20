World

July 20, 2017 3:20 AM

Friends, colleagues mourn slain journalist in Ukraine's Kiev

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Friends and colleagues of journalist Pavel Sheremet, who was killed in the Ukrainian capital Kiev a year ago, are marching across town to demand answers from authorities about why his brutal murder has not been solved.

Belarus-born Sheremet was killed by a car bomb in the center of Kiev on July 20, 2016. There has been no visible progress in the investigation despite the Ukrainian president's promises of all-out efforts to solve the case.

Sheremet's friends, colleagues and activists gathered early Thursday morning around the time Sheremet was killed. They laid flowers and left candles at the intersection where his car blew up before setting off to march to the presidential administration to express their frustration with the investigation.

