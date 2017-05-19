An anti-government protester wearing a mask depicting the Monster Inc. character Sulley drives a motorbike through a barricade set up by fellow protesters, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela.
May 19, 2017 6:48 PM

Venezuelan leader to Trump: 'Get your pig hands out of here"

CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivered his most scathing critique of U.S. President Donald Trump yet Friday, telling him to stop intervening and "get your pig hands out of here."

Speaking before a crowd of supporters, a fired-up Maduro accused Trump of promoting an interventionist policy that infringes on his socialist government's sovereignty.

"Go home, Donald Trump!" he said in heavily accented English.

The remarks come a day after the Trump administration slapped sanctions against eight members of Venezuela's Supreme Court, accusing them of damaging the nation's democracy. A ruling by the court in late March stripping the opposition-controlled assembly of its remaining powers ignited a deadly wave of unrest.

While Venezuelan leaders have lashed out at U.S. presidents frequently in the past, Maduro had largely been careful not to antagonize Trump. But Trump's repeated criticisms of the troubled South American nation appear to have struck a nerve.

Speaking alongside Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos Thursday, Trump expressed dismay at Venezuela's crisis, asking how a country holding the nation's largest oil reserves could be stricken by so much poverty and turmoil.

Trump described Venezuela's current state as a "disgrace to humanity."

Nearly two months of street protests throughout Venezuela have left at least 46 people dead. Demonstrators are demanding new elections and blaming Maduro for the nation's triple-digit inflation, rising crimes and vast food shortages.

Trump's comments and U.S. sanctions against Venezuelan officials played to the government's longstanding accusations of U.S. imperialism.

"Get your hands out of here. Get your pig hands out of here!" Maduro said to the U.S. president.

