Venezuelan leader to Trump: 'Get your pig hands out of here"

An anti-government protester wearing a mask depicting the Monster Inc. character Sulley drives a motorbike through a barricade set up by fellow protesters, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela. Fernando Llano AP Photo