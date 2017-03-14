World

March 14, 2017 7:26 AM

Death toll reaches 72 in Ethiopia landfill collapse

By ELIAS MESERET Associated Press
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

The death toll has risen to 72 after Saturday's collapse of a mountain of garbage in a landfill outside Ethiopia's capital, state broadcaster EBC reported Tuesday.

Many victims were women and children as makeshift homes inside the Koshe landfill were buried in debris. It is not clear how the collapse occurred.

Officials say they have already relocated hundreds of people from the landfill, where waste-pickers salvaged items to make a living and others found inexpensive housing.

Ethiopia has declared three days of national mourning that will be observed as of tomorrow.

The first funerals of victims began Monday.

