Poland confirms Minnesota man as Nazi commander

1:38 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.13 Pause

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:01 Coastal Carolina claims 41-21 win over Furman

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

1:30 Pet store owner fires back after Facebook post of sick puppy sparks uproar

2:19 Ramon Sessions talks NBA free agency

2:43 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.12

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

3:51 Taste the rainbow with Nikki Merrill's "Rainbow Rum" at the Treasure Club | Hot Pour