Here are the three biggest issues facing the internet today, its inventor says

1:46 11-year-old wins The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee Pause

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers

1:19 Sights and sounds from the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade

2:43 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.12

0:36 Springmaid Pier demolished by Hurricane Matthew

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach