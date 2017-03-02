Germany arrests 2 Syrian extremists, 1 accused of war crimes

1:42 Myrtle Beach weather forecast radar 3.2 Pause

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip