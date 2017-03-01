Ex-CIA agent freed in Portugal, avoids extradition to Italy

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties Pause

1:55 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.1

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:02 Group gathers for last Saturday of free beach access parking on Golden Mile

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

1:02 Simple steps to 'Pool Safely' and prevent accidents this summer

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco