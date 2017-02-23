World

February 23, 2017 11:10 AM

The Pope would rather you set a good example than retweet his suggestion you do so

By ELIZABETH KOH

Pope Francis, who regularly issues guidance on Twitter, tweeted Thursday that people should concern themselves less with their social metrics and more with setting an example for others.

Example, he wrote “is more powerful than a thousand words, a thousand ‘likes’, retweets or YouTube videos.”

But the irony of his statement, made on a social media platform to 10 million followers, did not go unnoticed:

Since becoming pope in March 2013, the pope has used Twitter as a platform to opine on not just salvation for the 1.2 billion Roman Catholics around the world, but also to weigh in on topics ranging from migration to warning against allowing technology to isolate people from each other.

Pope’s speech to Congress in under two minutes

During his historic visit to Washington, D.C., Pope Francis made a stop Thursday to address a joint session of Congress. Highlights include immigration, the death penalty, environmental policy and the importance of family. (Nicole Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Some of the pontiff’s recent missives, particularly those encouraging the faithful to be welcoming to migrants, have also been interpreted as political, Gizmodo reported. In February 2016, Francis said after a visit to the Mexican border that “a person who thinks only about building walls — wherever they may be — and not building bridges, is not Christian,” according to the Washington Post.

The comment, which did not name a target, prompted a critical response from now-President Donald Trump, who called the comment “disgraceful.”

The Vatican eventually responded that the pope’s comment was intended to address “migration problems all around the world,” according to the Associated Press.

Some of his most popular tweets, however, have been those with less controversy, marking Easter or honoring Mother Teresa. One unexpectedly blunt tweet, warning people against polluting the planet, garnered more than 54,000 retweets:

