Texting during meals is the start of war, Pope Francis warns

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance' Pause

0:38 Brush fire burns near business in Myrtle Beach

0:30 "I look free, but I ain't free"

1:27 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.20

1:26 Myrtle Beach students' CPR Buddy app up for major award

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing