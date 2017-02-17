Family, friends describe 'nice girl' embroiled in Kim case

This photo from Indonesian news portal Kumparan obtained on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 shows the portrait on the passport of Siti Aisyah, 25, an Indonesian woman suspected to be involved in the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother at Kuala Lumpur Airport on Monday, Feb. 13. Indonesian diplomats in Malaysia have met with the woman and confirmed she is an Indonesian citizen, officials said Thursday.
FILE - This May 4, 2001, file photo shows Kim Jong Nam, exiled half brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, escorted by Japanese police officers at the airport in Narita, Japan. Kim Jong Nam, 46, was targeted Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia, and later died on the way to the hospital, according to a Malaysian government official.
North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol, center, stands at the entrance as he prepares to leave the forensic department at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. News of the apparent assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother rippled across Asia on Wednesday as Malaysian investigators scoured airport surveillance video for clues about two female suspects and rival South Korea offered up a single, shaky motive: paranoia.
North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol's car leaves the forensic department at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. News of the apparent assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother rippled across Asia on Wednesday as Malaysian investigators scoured airport surveillance video for clues about two female suspects and rival South Korea offered up a single, shaky motive: paranoia.
Police officers stand near the entrance of the forensic department at the hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was assassinated Monday at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, telling medical workers before he died that he had been attacked with a chemical spray, a Malaysian official said Tuesday.
Police officers man at Kuala Lumpur International Airport where North Korean Kim Jong Nam was reportedly assassinated in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Malaysian police arrested a second woman Thursday in the death of Kim, the half brother of North Korea's leader who was reportedly poisoned this week by two female assassins as he waited for a flight in Malaysia.
In this Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, photo, travelers pass through the low-budget airline terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport where North Korean Kim Jong Nam was reportedly assassinated in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysian police arrested a second woman Thursday in the death of Kim, the half brother of North Korea's leader who was reportedly poisoned this week by two female assassins as he waited for a flight in Malaysia.
This image provided by Star TV on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, of closed circuit television footage from Monday, Feb 13, 2017, shows a woman, left, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, who police say was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
This image provided by Star TV on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, of closed circuit television footage from Monday, Feb 13, 2017, shows a woman, center in white, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, who police say was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
FILE - This combination of file photos shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, on May 10, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea, and Kim Jong Nam, right, exiled half brother of Kim Jong Un, in Narita, Japan, on May 4, 2001. Kim Jong Nam, 46, was targeted Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia, and later died on the way to the hospital according to a Malaysian government official.
Malaysian Deputy Home Minister Zahid Hamidi, right, speaks to media during a press conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Two women holding foreign passports have been arrested in the killing of the North Korean leader's estranged half brother who was reportedly poisoned by a pair of female assassins who assaulted him as he waited for a flight this week in Malaysia, police said Thursday.
