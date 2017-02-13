Bull-taming tradition resumes in southern Indian state

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance' Pause

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

0:53 Gang activity in South Carolina: It is a problem

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.13

0:36 Springmaid Pier demolished by Hurricane Matthew

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

2:46 Myrtle Beach's Sumpter, Adderton speak after Myrtle Beach's rout of North Myrtle Beach

1:14 Wildfire burns 1,000 acres in North Carolina state park