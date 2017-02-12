Cambodian opposition names acting chief after leader resigns

1:44 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.12 Pause

1:22 Mattresses donated to Hurricane Matthew victims in Rosewood community

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

2:39 Myrtle Beach claims Region VII-4A's No. 2 spot with rout of North Myrtle Beach

1:17 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Feb. 13 - 19

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

0:44 Little River resident competes 'min pins' in 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing