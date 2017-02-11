Afghan official: 7 killed in a suicide attack

1:31 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.11 Pause

0:44 Little River resident competes 'min pins' in 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

2:17 Making chicken rice in the old days

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy