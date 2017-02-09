Another 26 arrests in troubled Paris suburbs

4:24 Loris girls claim share of region crown, boys earn second in Region VI-3A Pause

2:27 CCU athletes read story to Carolina Forest kindergarteners

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

0:56 Holocaust survivor funds region's first Holocaust library

0:36 Hurricane Matthew slams Nassau, Bahamas

1:40 The world's biggest beer party: Germany's Oktoberfest

0:32 A 3D look at the rain inside Hurricane Matthew as it developed

2:30 The tragedy of the latest Haitian migration trend