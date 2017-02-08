Turkish sources: CIA chief to visit, discuss security issues

2:36 Conway boys downs Carolina Forest in regular season finale Pause

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

4:00 Late bucket lifts Conway to Region VI-5A title

2:55 Cayley Frenzel of Coastal Ale House gives us her Peach Blossom Martini | Hot Pour