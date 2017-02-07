Former French president Sarkozy to face trial for fraud

4:00 Late bucket lifts Conway to Region VI-5A title Pause

1:15 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.7

3:58 Comedian/bartender Jimmy Mathieu talks life and the Texas Top Shelf Margarita at Suck Bang Blow | Hot Pour

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

0:47 Changes underway at Broadway at the Beach

1:51 Myrtle Beach to build library, children’s museum on superblock

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe