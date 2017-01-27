Trump may find he’s facing a master negotiator in talks with Mexico

1:49 Overtime Pay: A Lego Story Pause

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

2:08 Agencies and community gathered to raise awareness against heroin

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

0:44 Caddy at SC golf course sees drowning fawn, jumps into pond filled with gators