Misplaced decimal point leads to two students taking equivalent of 300 coffees at once

1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.25 Pause

0:30 What's it's like to get up close and personal with a great white shark

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:54 The Track Family Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach makes its debut

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

1:51 Myrtle Beach to build library, children’s museum on superblock

2:15 Kids ask Miami-Dade mayor to make it a sanctuary county