As Trump takes office, Israel pushes ahead with settlements

1:51 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.22 Pause

1:21 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Jan. 23 - 29

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:40 Saying goodbye after two decades of service to Pawleys Island

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

0:56 Holocaust survivor funds region's first Holocaust library

0:36 Hurricane Matthew slams Nassau, Bahamas

1:40 The world's biggest beer party: Germany's Oktoberfest