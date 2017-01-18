Czech man accused of AIDS offense held in Thailand

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase Pause

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

2:47 Conway resident recalls days as Ringling Brothers clown

3:04 Conway girls seize control of Region VI-5A

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

2:08 Myrtle Beach finalist for grant to make train cars into meeting spaces

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

2:29 Lauren Mills of Murphy's on the Ocean in Cherry Grove makes a perfect Margarita | Hot Pour

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach