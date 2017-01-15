World diplomats in Paris to urge renewed Mideast peace talks

1:43 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.15 Pause

1:29 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.14

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

2:39 Frank Braddock of Dick's Last Resort in North Myrtle Beach talks Pale Horse, New Years Resolutions, and duct tape | Hot Pour

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

2:18 Chadwell introduced as CCU assistant

1:39 Explore WonderWorks at Broadway at the Beach

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health