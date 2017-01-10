Canadian company buys American Apparel

2:01 New board members at Horry County Schools Pause

2:39 Frank Braddock of Dick's Last Resort in North Myrtle Beach talks Pale Horse, New Years Resolutions, and duct tape

1:53 Clemson celebrates National Championship over Alabama

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:01 Coastal Carolina claims 41-21 win over Furman

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

3:29 Sarah Turner of Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in Market Common talks love, basketball and the best concert lineup ever | Hot Pour

2:00 Thanksgiving dinner table: food and gratitude

1:26 Brad Redding golf tip (Dec. 27, 2016)