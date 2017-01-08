Pope: help those living on street in cold and indifference

1:32 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.8 Pause

0:49 SUV Crashes into Power Pole

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:24 Icy weather doesn't stop people from going on the beach

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

0:48 Daughters of Myrtle Beach Mall shooting victim reflect on mother's life

1:47 Jack Leasure returns to the Beach Ball (video)

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

3:29 Sarah Turner of Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in Market Common talks love, basketball and the best concert lineup ever | Hot Pour