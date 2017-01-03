It might have been fire, not ice, that sealed the Titanic’s fate, documentary says

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world Pause

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:26 Brad Redding golf tip (Dec. 27, 2016)

1:10 Hundreds charge into the Atlantic at annual Polar Bear Plunge

1:46 Humpback whales making a splash

2:00 Myrtle Beach weather 01.03

3:37 President Obama's final 2016 press conference

2:38 Holly Nygaard of the BeachHouse Bar & Grill talks True Romance, tasers and Trump | Hot Pour

1:47 Jack Leasure returns to the Beach Ball (video)