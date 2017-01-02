Samsung, Hyundai Motor see growing uncertainties in 2017

1:33 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.1 Pause

3:37 President Obama's final 2016 press conference

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

0:56 Holocaust survivor funds region's first Holocaust library

0:36 Hurricane Matthew slams Nassau, Bahamas

1:40 The world's biggest beer party: Germany's Oktoberfest

0:32 A 3D look at the rain inside Hurricane Matthew as it developed

2:30 The tragedy of the latest Haitian migration trend